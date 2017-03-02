Ombudsman finds Estrada’s ex-aide, 13 others liable over PDAF

The Office of the Ombudsman found former senator Jose “Jinggoy” Estrada’s former aide Pauline Therese Mary Labayen and several others administratively liable in connection with their alleged involvement in the Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) or pork barrel scam. Also indicted were former Technology Resource Center Directors General Antonio Ortiz and Dennis Cunanan, then-Chief Accountant Marivic Jover, ex-National Livelihood Development Corporation President Gondelina Amata, former Accounts Management and Development Director Evelyn Sugcang, former Department Manager III Chita Jalandoni, then-Director IV Emmanuel Alexis Sevidal and former Project Development Assistant IV Sofia Cruz. Also found liable were former National Agribusiness Corp. Paralegal Victor Roman Cacal, ex- Accounting Division Officer-in-Charge Maria Niñez Guañizo, former General Services Unit head Romulo Relevo, former Chief Accountant Ma. Julie Villaralvo-Johnson and former Financial Management Services Director Rhodora Mendoza. The Ombudsman’s office said it ordered the accused dismissed from the service after finding them guilty of grave misconduct, conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service and dishonesty. “The dismissal order carries the accessory penalties of perpetual disqualification from holding public office and forfeiture of all retirement benefits,” a statement said. Their dismissal stemmed from the P278 million of Estrada’s PDAF allocation that was coursed through non-government organizations allegedly run by Janet Lim-Napoles.