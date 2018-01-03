Ombudsman finds ex-Iloilo mayor ‘administratively liable’ over towing deal

THE Office of the Ombudsman has found then-Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog administratively liable for grave misconduct, serious dishonesty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service in connection with a towing deal in 2015.

In a statement, the Ombudsman ordered his dismissal with “perpetual disqualification from holding public office, cancellation of eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits, and bar from taking the civil service examinations.”

The Ombudsman alleged in its decision that “it is undisputed that respondent entered into a MOA, on behalf of the city government with 3L [Towing Services] for the implementation of the city’s clamping ordinance without compliance with any procurement process required under the relevant law for the selection of 3L.”

MOA is memorandum of agreement.

The penalty of dismissal is convertible to a fine, in case the penalty is no longer enforceable.

In a decision approved by Overall Deputy Ombudsman Melchor Arthur Carandang on October 6, the Ombudsman ordered Mabilog’s dismissal as it found him administratively liable for serious dishonesty “relative to his” alleged “unlawful acquisition of wealth.”

Mabilog, who was tagged by President Rodrigo Duterte as an alleged protector of the drug trade in Iloilo, has denied involvement.

He has taken a leave from office to be with his family who is out of the country. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO