Ombudsman fires 4 CamSur officials

BAAO, Camarines Sur: The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) served four separate dismissal orders of the Ombudsman to municipal officials in the towns of Goa and Baao for various offenses such as neglect of duty and misconduct.

In Goa, DILG representative Salman Udin served the dismissal orders on incumbent Vice Mayor Alfredo Gonzaga, Councilor Alex Camacho and former mayor Antero Lim.

Gonzaga, Camacho and Lim were found guilty of gross neglect of duty, conduct prejudicial to the best interest

of the service, frequent unauthorized absences and simple misconduct.

In Baao, Mayor Melquiades Gaite was ordered dismissed after the Ombudsman found him guilty of grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service for entering into a contract of lease for 25 years with a Bicol supermarket chain, Lamvert Consolidated Complex Inc., for use of the public market beyond five years allowed under the Municipal Market Code.

Ordered to take over his post was Vice Mayor Jeffrey Bisenio.

All four officials were also meted the penalty of perpetual disqualification from holding public office, forfeiture of retirement benefits and cancellation of civil service eligibility.