Ombudsman fires Mabilog for dishonesty

The Office of the Ombudsman on Friday confirmed the dismissal order issued against on-leave Iloilo City Mayor Jed Patrick Mabilog in connection with his alleged unlawful acquisition of wealth.

In a decision that Overall Deputy Ombudsman Melchor Arthur Carandang approved on October 6, the Ombudsman found Mabilog administratively liable for serious dishonesty over his “unlawful acquisition of wealth.”

“Accordingly, he is meted the penalty of dismissal from the service with cancellation of civil service eligibility, forfeiture of retirement benefits, perpetual disqualification from holding public office and barred from taking civil service examinations,” the Office of the Ombudsman said in its decision.

Lawyer Mark Piad, Mabilog’s spokesman, said the mayor has “yet to reply” to the Ombudsman order.

Mabilog has not returned to the country after he filed a leave of absence on September 11 to seek medical attention abroad.

The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) on October 18 issued a memorandum circular appointing Vice Mayor Jose Espinosa 3rd as chief executive of Iloilo City upon the directive of the Ombudsman.

The Ombudsman’s decision stemmed from a complaint filed by Micheal Mejorada which attached the 2013 Statement of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth (SALN) of Mabilog showing his net worth rose by over P8.981-million.

In his counter affidavit, Mabilog claimed that “[h]is family was already deemed financially well-off prior to [his]joining public office.”

He pointed out that the salary of his wife, who worked for at least 20 years as a comptroller of a Canada-based company, “allowed them to live a good life.”

The Ombudsman said that “[w]hile the ITBRs and TRs showed that his wife earned a substantial salary from 2007-2009 and 2010-2012, and which tend to prove lawful source of income for those years or up to 2012, respondent, however, failed to present proof of his wife’s lawful source of income from her employment in Canada for 2013. As it is, for 2011 and 2012…”

ITBRs are Income Tax and Benefits Returns while TRs are Tax Reassessments.

The graft prosecutors added that the mayor failed to present proof of income from the business interests disclosed in his SALNs “thus, there is prima facie evidence of unexplained wealth.”

The penalty of dismissal is convertible to a fine equivalent to his one-year salary, in case the penalty is no longer enforceable.

“It shall be understood the accessory penalties attached to the principal penalty of dismissal shall continue to be imposed,” the decision added.