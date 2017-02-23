Ombudsman fires Negros vice mayor, 8 employees

BACOLOD CITY: The Ombudsman in the Visayas has ordered the dismissal from service of former mayor and now incumbent Vice Mayor Rommel Yogore of Valladolid, Negros Occidental and eight municipal government employees for grave misconduct.

In a decision dated January 3, 2017 by Graft Investigation and Prosecution Officer I Gian Carla Hernal, the Valladolid vice mayor and Giovanni Robles, Joseph Alfonso Manayon, Ernesto Genobis, Daisy Galve, Cheryl Aguirre, Merlene Magabanua and Ramonito Amazon were found “guilty for grave misconduct and imposes upon them the penalty of dismissal from the service.”

The case stemmed from a complaint of broadcaster Larry Concepcion in September 2011 claiming that Yogore, them municipal mayor, favored JB Nieve Hardware and Construction Supply owned by Jonie Nieve, husband of the mayor’s sister Marites Yogore.

The complainant further claimed that the municipal government paid the supplier a total of P288,271.88 for the delivery of supplies and materials in nine transactions from January 25, 2010 to May 31, 2010.

The anti-graft office said the nine transactions were not covered by resolutions of the Bids and Awards Committee and checks for payment were signed by Yogore.

“This procedural shortcut, in violation of procurement rules, constitutes simple misconduct,” the decision said.

In case the accused officials are no longer in office, the penalty of dismissal shall be converted into a fine in the amount equivalent to their one year salary payable to the Office of the Ombudsman or may be deductible from their retirement benefits.

Yogore could not be reached for comment as of this writing on Thursday.