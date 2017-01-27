Ombudsman fires Palawan mayor

The Office of the Ombudsman ordered the dismissal of Puerto Princesa City Mayor Lucilo Bayron and his son Karl, for serious dishonesty and grave misconduct in connection with the latter’s appointment as project manager of Bantay Puerto-VIP Security Task Force in 2013.

In a decision approved by the Ombudsman on December 15, 2016 the Bayrons were ordered disqualified from holding public office, their eligibility was cancelled and their retirement benefits forfeited.

The case stemmed from a contract of service the mayor signed hiring Karl as project manager for the port security task force from July 1 to December 31, 2013 with a salary of P16,000 per month.

It said that the parties attested in the contract that Karl “is not related up to the fourth degree of consanguinity or affinity with the hiring authority.”

In their defense, the Bayrons said “the position of project manager is a non-plantilla and non-career position in the city government and that Karl’s primary function is to act as head of the mayor’s security personnel.”

Bayron added that “Karl’s position is highly confidential in nature where trust and confidence are the primary considerations.”

But Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales did not give weight to the arguments and ruled, “[W]hile Karl’s engagement was to a confidential position, which is exempted from the rule on nepotism, the disclosure of their filial relationship was still necessary.”

“As for Lucilo, the untruthful statement in the narration of facts was made with abuse of his office as city mayor and as hiring authority,” she added.

The Ombudsman also stated that the respondents violated Civil Service Commission Memorandum Circular No. 26 and 26-A (Series of 1997), which prohibits the designation of those holding non-career positions as officers who control or supervise regular and career personnel in the hiring local government unit.

“Their acts of concealing such relationship and making of a false statement in the contract constitutes a deliberate violation of the standard of behavior expected of government officials and employees, to state the truth,” the decision said.