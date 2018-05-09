Ombudsman firm Junjun Binay ‘should be faulted administratively’

THE Office of the Ombudsman affirmed its decision to dismiss former Makati Mayor Jejomar Erwin “Junjun” Binay Jr. in connection with the Makati City Hall Parking Building controversy for which he “should be faulted administratively”.

The Ombudsman ordered Binay Jr.’s dismissal in 2015 but the Court of Appeals (CA) reversed the dismissal.

Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales told reporters in an interview that her office has yet to receive a copy of the decision.

“But as far as we are concerned, our decision remains that actions after his reelection form part of the crime. Therefore, he should be faulted administratively,” Morales said.

The condonation doctrine “does not apply as far as we are concerned because his acts that were questioned by us consisted of acts before his reelection and acts after his reelection,” she said.

“But as I told you, that’s our position but we have yet to receive a copy of the decision,” Morales said.

In its 159-page ruling, the CA held that the condonation doctrine was applicable to Binay’s case.

“While there is grave contention that Binay, Jr. signed the two (2) aforementioned DVs after he was re-elected, it cannot be denied that the said DVs referred to payments necessarily related to services pursuant to contracts which were already entered during his prior term,” the court said in part.

DVs are disbursement vouchers. REINA TOLENTINO