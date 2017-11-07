Tuesday, November 7, 2017
    Ombudsman forms panel to investigate P6.4-B 'shabu' shipment

    THE Office of the Ombudsman has formed a panel to investigate the shipment of P6.4-billion “shabu” (methamphetamine hydrochloride) into the country.

    “The Office of the Ombudsman has created a panel to conduct a fact finding investigation into alleged anomalies in the release of 6.4 billion worth of Methampethamine or ‘shabu’, through the greenlane of the Bureau of Customs,” the office said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

    The Senate and the House of Representatives conducted separate inquiries into the incident.

    Then Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon resigned amid allegations of corruption that facilitated the entry of the illegal drug.

