Ombudsman indicts ex-Bohol mayor for graft, malversation

THE Office of the Ombudsman filed graft and malversation charges against former mayor Apolinaria Balistoy of Cortes in Bohol province before the Sandiganbayan over the alleged disbursement of public funds to reimburse training expenses for her and her son in 2010.

Balistoy is facing charges of graft, falsification and five counts of malversation through use of falsified documents. Also named respondent was Daphne Roxas who was accused of graft and malversation through falsification of documents.

In filing the graft case, Assistant Special Prosecutor III Maria Janina Hidalgo of the Ombudsman’s office alleged that the respondents “cause[d]undue injury to the government by causing the municipal government to disburse and release in favor of Balistoy as payee the total amount of One Hundred Five Thousand Philippine Pesos (P105,000.00) in public funds as reimbursement for expenses incurred for Balistoy’s and/or her son’s attendance in Modules 1 to 4 of Trainings on Local Environment Governance and the Barangay E-Agri Training” from May to October 2010 by allegedly using falsified documents.

Balistoy, in conspiracy with Roxas, allegedly used five falsified official receipts and certificates of attendance to justify the claim for reimbursement claim.

The Ombudsman’s office recommended a total of P230,000 bail for each respondent in both cases.

Meanwhile, in the falsification case wherein Balistoy was named sole respondent, the Ombudsman’s office alleged that she “falsified her Personal Data Sheet” dated June 14, 2011, indicating therein that she attended the trainings conducted/sponsored by, among others, the Asian Women’s Network on Gender and Development (AWNGAD) of which Roxas was then-executive director. Based on the charge sheet, Balistoy did not attend the training modules.