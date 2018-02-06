Ombudsman junks cases vs ex-Sulu vice gov, De Lima over release of 3 Abu Sayyaf

The Office of the Ombudsman dismissed the complaints against former Sulu vice governor Abdusakur Tan, former Justice Secretary Leila de Lima and three others over the release of three Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) terrorists in 2013 for lack of evidence.

“Inevitably, this Office finds no probable cause to indict any of respondents for violation of Republic Act [RA]10168 or of RA 3019. Neither does it find substantial evidence to hold any of the public respondents liable for grave misconduct, dishonesty, neglect of duty, or conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service,” the Ombudsman said in part.

Republic Act 10168 is the Terrorism Financing Prevention and Suppression Act of 2012 while RA 3019 is the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Similarly charged were former National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) chairman Mehol Sadain, former NCMF Commissioner Edilwasif Baddiri and Wendel Sotto.

In 2016, complainants Temogen Tulawie and Abner Salahi Tahil accused the respondents for allegedly facilitating and financing the release from detention the three ASG bandits.

The Ombudsman said in part that, “complainants did not witness in person any of respondents talk, or make an offer, to the alleged ASG inmates. There is no truth, therefore, to complainants’ allegation that Tahil personally witnessed how respondents entered into shadowy dealings with Abu Sayyaf Group.”

It added, “this Office finds no evidence to establish complainants’ principal allegations that” the three then-inmates “are ASG terrorists or that respondents knew them to be such. Complainants failed to refute De Lima’s contention that not one of the four alleged ASG terrorists was ever convicted as such.”