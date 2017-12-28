Ombudsman junks ex-Tarlac mayor’s plea

TARLAC: The Office of the Ombudsman denied for lack of merit the motion for reconsideration that former mayor Tito Razalan of Mayantoc town filed on charges of malversation over the alleged anomalous P23 million bank loan for a memorial park.

Razalan, now provincial board member in the first district, is facing malversation through falsification of documents and gross neglect of duty along with Rodolfo Corpuz, former municipal engineer and chairman of the bids and awards committee (BAC); Nilda Salazar, municipal treasurer; Florence Bueno, budget officer and Marilene Bedania, administrative officer.

In its decision that Ombudsman Conchita Caprio-Morales signed, it said the assailed November 10 and 11, 2015 consolidated decisions “stand,” saying in part, “To replicate discussing them would only be a redundant act.”

The case stemmed from the complaint of Avelino Pobre alleging that Razalan initiated the implementation of the loan from the Land bank of the Philippines for the Mayantoc Memorial Park in 2009 without undergoing the formal procurement and bidding process.

The Commission on Audit also found that the memorial park project was paid in full despite its incomplete and non-operational status.

In their counter-affidavits, Razalan, Corpuz and Salazar denied the allegations. But the Ombudsman found the three liable, noting that Razalan and Corpuz facilitated release of the payment for the project and issued certificates of completion.

The prosecutors said Salazar failed to safeguard the coffers of the municipality when she released the payments to the contractor ahead of the accountant’s advice of local check disbursements.

Meanwhile, Bueno and Bedania were involved in the non-posting of the Invitation to Apply for Eligibility and to Bid for the construction of the project which should have been published in a provincial newspaper.

Bueno and Bedania also denied the allegations, noting that proper procedures were made to realize the project but the Ombudsman found no weight in their defense.

The respondents were likewise ordered dismissed from the service with accessory penalties.