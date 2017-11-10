Ombudsman Morales warned of ‘smoking gun’ in impeachment complaint

OMBUDSMAN Conchita Carpio-Morales should brace herself for an impeachment complaint to be filed against her by the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption (VACC).

According to Dante Jimenez, founding chairman of the VACC, the organization obtained a “smoking gun against Morales that would be included in the impeachment complaint.”

The VACC chairman said volunteer lawyers were almost finished with the complaint, which would be filed before the House of Representatives on November 20.

“I don’t think she would be able to escape this one, we have a solid complaint against her,” Jimenez said.

President Rodrigo Duterte said he would pursue impeachment complaints against Morales whom he accused of being part of a “conspiracy” to oust him through an investigation into his supposed ill-gotten wealth.

The President said the Ombudsman “allowed herself to be used” by Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th “to bring this government or this country down to the dogs.”

“I’m confident that we would not have a difficult time getting lawmakers to endorse the complaint after reading it,” Jimenez added.

VACC wants to impeach Morales for allegedly conspiring with Overall Deputy Ombudsman Arthur Carandang in connection with the supposed ill-gotten wealth of the President based on “false information”.

The group also wants to oust Morales because of her alleged “selective justice” in handling cases filed against former president Benigno Aquino 3rd.

Morales has recommended the filing of charges against Aquino for alleged graft and usurpation of official functions over the massacre of 44 elite police commandos by Islamist extremists on January 2015. JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA