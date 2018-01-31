Ombudsman open to ‘criminal, administrative acts’ if deputy won’t be suspended—Duterte lawyer

CHIEF Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo said that Ombudsman Conchita Carpio-Morales should enforce the suspension handed down by the Office of the President to her deputy, Arthur Carandang.

In a television interview on Wednesday, Panelo said that any official who defies the presidential order would “open themselves to criminal and administrative acts”.

“Every official act is accorded the presumption of regularity until a court has declared that the act is in violation of the law,” he said. “Any public official who will willfully impede the enforcement of the same will open themselves to criminal and administrative acts.”

Panelo also said that it was up to Carandang to respond to his suspension.

“It’s for the Deputy Ombudsman to respond,” he said. “As far as we are concerned, the act of the President is valid unless a competent court says otherwise.”

Carandang has been suspended for 90 days on Monday for “leaking confidential information, grave misconduct, and grave dishonesty”. He was authorized to handle the cases on the bank transaction records of President Rodrigo Duterte and his family.

Ombudsman Morales said that she would not enforce the suspension order and accused the Office of the President of enforcing an order that has been declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court.

“It has become clear that the act of the Office of the President in taking cognizance of the complaints against the Overall Deputy Ombudsman and ordering his preventive suspension was not an inadvertent error but a clear affront to the Supreme Court and an impairment of the constitutionally-enshrined independence of the Office of the Ombudsman,” she said in a statement on Wednesday. ARIC JOHN SY CUA