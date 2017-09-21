Ombudsman orders filing of graft case vs. Davao del Norte lawmaker

THE Office of the Ombudsman has found basis to file a graft case against Rep. Antonio Floirendo Jr. of Davao del Norte 2nd district for allegedly having financial interest in the renewed agreement between the Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) and an agricultural firm in 2003.

This stemmed from a complaint filed in March by Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez against Floirendo over the renewed agreement with the Tagum Agricultural Development Company (Tadeco) for the lease of the land at the Davao Penal Colony.

In an 11-page resolution, the Ombudsman found “that the complaint offered sufficient evidence showing that respondent probably committed a violation of Section 3(h) of” Republic Act No. 3019 (Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act).

“There is no dispute that at the time the 2003 Agreement between TADECO and BuCor was entered into, respondent was a public officer as he was then serving his 2001-2004 term as Representative of the 2nd District of Davao del Norte. He also had a direct and indirect financial interest in said contract, owning at the time 75,000 shares of TADECO worth P7,500,000. It is also worth noting that most of the stocks of TADECO are owned by, or through ANFLOCOR under the control of, respondent and his family,” the Ombudsman alleged.

ANFLOCOR is the Anflo Management and Investment Corporation.

“Wherefore, finding probable cause for Section 3(h) of Republic Act No. 3019 against respondent Antonio R. Floirendo Jr., let the corresponding Information be filed with the Sandiganbayan,” the Ombudsman said.

Section 3(h) of the anti-graft law declares it unlawful for public officers to have financial interest in businesses, contracts or transactions in which the Constitution prohibits them from having any interest. MA. REINA LEANNE C. TOLENTINO