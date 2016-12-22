Ombudsman penalizes former SLeyte mayor

The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the suspension of former Mayor Napoleon Cuaton of Saint Bernard, Southern Leyte after he was found guilty of misconduct for failure to reinstate a then-administrative aide in 2013 despite a directive from the Civil Service Commission (CSC).

In a statement issued on Thursday, the Ombudsman said the CSC has held that then-Administrative Aide I Gerry Mencide was illegally terminated without cause.

“It is clear that respondent Cuaton intentionally disregarded CSC’s order of reinstatement. Instead of implementing the decision, he issued two unnumbered office orders removing complainant from his position,” the Ombudsman said.

But since Cuaton is no longer holding office after he lost in a reelection bid during the May 2016 elections, the former mayor will be meted a fine equivalent to three months’ salary.

REINA TOLENTINO