Ombudsman probes ex-Davao vice mayor Paolo Duterte

Former Davao City vice mayor Paolo Duterte is being investigated by the Office of the Ombudsman but Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales could not specify the charges filed against the President’s son.

“Well, they said there are cases pending investigation,” she told reporters in an interview on Tuesday.

Duterte resigned as vice mayor last year over “recent unfortunate events” tied to his first marriage, his public quarrel with his daughter Isabelle and charges that he was involved in the smuggling of drugs at the Bureau of Customs.

On May 2, the Office of the Ombudsman said it has completed the fact-finding investigation into the complaint involving the smuggling of P6.4 billion worth of shabu (methamphetamine hydrochloride).

The Office of the Ombudsman said the complaints against Paolo and Manases Carpio, the husband of Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, were dismissed for lack of basis.

Based on a list from the Office of the Ombudsman, there were five pending cases against Paolo Duterte as of January 12, 2018 – for violation of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, two graft complaints, a forfeiture case and an administrative complaint for conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service, grave misconduct, and serious dishonesty.