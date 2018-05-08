Ombudsman probes P60-M Tourism ad placements

THE Office of the Ombudsman will investigate the controversial P60-million placement of advertisements by the Department of Tourism (DOT) into a television program hosted by her brothers.

“Yes, yes, we’ve already done that,” Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales said on Tuesday.

Tourism Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo, whose brothers Ben and Erwin host “Kilos Pronto,” aired on PTV-4, has resigned after the Commission on Audit (COA) reported that the contract between the government-run station and Bitag Management Unlimited Inc. (BMUI) “were not supported with proper documents such as the Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) and Certificate of Performance (COP)” for 2017.

According to the audit report, payments totaling P60,009,560 represented “segment buy and spot placement in airing the” Department of Tourism’s (DOT) “commercial advertisements “Kilos Pronto.”

“Due to the absence of the documents mentioned and the deficiencies noted, the accuracy, legality and validity of the payments made to blocktimer BMUI in the amount of P60,009,560.00 could not be ascertained,” COA said.

According to the audit report, the MOA on file was between DOT and PTV-4.

The agreement required PTV-4 “to air a 6-minute segment buy in PTVs Daily News-type magazine segment, Kilos Pronto, plus a 3-minute DOT spot within the program. There were no provisions for the airtime rates per segment/spot and such other terms and conditions of the commercial advertisement specifically as regards the manner of payment,” COA said. REINA TOLENTINO