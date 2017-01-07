Ombudsman pursuing Mamasapano probe

THE Office of the Ombudsman’s investigation into complaints against former President Benigno Aquino 3rd in connection with the anti-terrorist police operation in Mamasapano in 2015 is ongoing, according to Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales.

“As far as the complaints against Aquino are concerned, of course those are still being investigated, you cannot instantly assess whether there is probable cause or ground to conduct preliminary investigation,” Morales said at the sidelines of an awarding ceremony at the Tandang Sora Shrine in Quezon City.

The investigation might be completed “maybe this year, maybe next year,” said the Ombudsman, whose term ends in 2018.

On Friday, Morales received the Tandang Sora Award, given to individuals who embody the virtues of the revolutionary heroine after whom the award is named.

In her speech at the awarding ceremony, Morales said she took on the challenge of being the Ombudsman not only to fight corruption and impunity but also to “disprove a few detractors who discouraged me from accepting the position on the basis of age and gender.”

“For me, the primary qualifications necessary in this kind of work are unassailable integrity and a steadfast work ethic. As we celebrate the life of Tandang Sora, who was already an octogenarian when called to serve her fellow Filipinos in the revolution, we should all be reminded that heroes are ordinary people who do extraordinary things,” she said.