Ombudsman risks ‘technical malversation rap’; deputy urged to follow suspension order

OMBUDSMAN Conchita Carpio Morales risks a technical malversation charge if her deputy, Arthur Carandang, continues to receive his salary despite a suspension order issued against him by Malacanang, a lawmaker at the House of Representatives said on Sunday.

Rep. Vicente Veloso of Leyte, a former Court of Appeals justice, issued the warning as Palace lawyer Salvador Panelo asked Carandang to abide by the suspension order pending a ruling by the Supreme Court that would say otherwise.

“The President has deprived him (Carandang) of his salary with the suspension. If Morales will continue to grant Carandang his salary, then she will be committing technical malversation,” Veloso said in an interview over dzBB.

Technical malversation is committed when the government official uses public funds other than that for which they were appropriated for by law or ordinance.

Citing the independence of the Office of the Ombudsman under the Constitution, Morales refused to enforce the order issued by President Rodrigo Duterte against Carandang who was put under preventive suspension for 90 days for supposedly disclosing false information on the bank transactions of the President.

Panelo said, however, that Carandang has “an official act.”

“Presumption of regularity should be followed. Until the Supreme Court says that the order is illegal, you have to implement the law,” Panelo said in a radio interview.

“You want to challenge the legality of the order, then you go to the court and the court will tell you if you are correct or incorrect,” Panelo said.

The Supreme Court ruled in 2014 that the President has no disciplinary power over deputy ombudsmen, with that function belonging to the special prosecutor of the Office of the Ombudsman, which is an independent body under the Constitution.

It stemmed from a case in the same year when then president Benigno Aquino 3rd ordered the dismissal of Deputy Ombudsman Emilio Gonzales 3rd for alleged gross neglect of duty and gross misconduct in handling the complaint of police officer Rolando Mendoza, hostage-taker in the 2013 incident involving the deaths of several Taiwanese in Manila.

“Is it not the usual case? There is a decision of the Supreme Court but (the order), is still being done. You will challenge it. If there is a challenge, sometimes the decision is being overturned?” Panelo said.

“That’s what happens in the Supreme Court; sometimes the ruling is overturned, sometimes it is retained. The important thing is that “official acts are accorded the presumption of regularity, which deems all acts of a government official as legal and regular,” Panelo said.

“What will be lost if [Carandang] follows the order? What will be lost if he follows the suspension order, then you challenge it before the Court and if you are brought back to your post, then you will be brought back,” Panelo said.

Carandang told reporters in 2017 that his office was in possession of bank records of the Duterte family who was being investigated by the Ombudsman due to a plunder charge filed against them by Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th. The plunder raps were filed by Trillanes before Duterte won the May 9, 2016 polls.

The Palace insisted that the documents in Carandang’s possession were fake. RALPH EDWIN U. VILLANUEVA, LLANESCA PANTI