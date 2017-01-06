Ombudsman sacks CHED exec director

The Office of the Ombudsman has ordered the dismissal of Executive Director Julito Vitriolo of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) after it found him administratively liable for failing to heed calls for a probe into an alleged diploma mill and for letting a university issue transcripts of records and diplomas based on a suspended education program.

According to a statement issued on Thursday, the Ombudsman found Vitriolo guilty of grave misconduct, gross neglect of duty, incompetence and inefficiency, and breach of conduct.

It also found basis to file graft charges at the Sandiganbayan against him.

Vitriolo said he will appeal the decision.

“First of all I was surprised with the decision of the Ombudsman,” he told reporters. “I believe there were considerations that were not taken into account. The decision is not yet final and we will definitely appeal said decision.”

According to the Ombudsman’s statement, PLM and the National College of Physical Education (NCPE) inked a memorandum of agreement (MOA) in 1996 where “NCPE would use the facility of PLM without compensation but the PLM would select the faculty members for the agreed program and issue diplomas to the graduates.”

Former PLM President Adel Tamano suspended the deal in 2008 after the Commission on Audit found that the MOA was prejudicial to the university’s interest.

Despite this, the same statement continued, “Vitriolo asserted that the transcript of records could be issued by PLM to the graduates under the PLM-NCPE MOA ‘based on vested rights’” in 2010.