Ombudsman special prosecutor applies for chief post

SPECIAL Prosecutor Edilberto Sandoval of the Office of the Ombudsman has applied for its top post as incumbent Conchita Carpio Morales’ seven-year term ends in July.

“Ayaw kong magpa-nominate. I want to be clear, na just in case may public officer na nag-nominate sa akin, mabe-beholden ako. I applied,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval is a retired presiding justice of the Sandiganbayan anti-graft court.

According to a profile posted on the Office of the Ombudsman’s website, Sandoval was appointed in 1983 as judge of a trial court in Oriental Mindoro.

He was later appointed as judge of a trial court in Manila, where he served for a decade.

On March 11, 1996, Sandoval was appointed associate justice of the Sandiganbayan and became its presiding justice in 2010. He was appointed special prosecutor of the Office of the Ombudsman on June 28, 2017, five years after his retirement.

Sandoval is the only non-Supreme Court justice on the 2010 shortlist for the chief justice position. REINA TOLENTINO