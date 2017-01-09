Ombudsman sues former PhilPost chief, 2 others

The Office of the Ombudsman has filed charges before the Sandiganbayan against former Philippine Postal Corporation (PPC or PhilPost) Postmaster General Ma. Josefina dela Cruz and two others over their alleged failure to remit to the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS) the loan amortizations of a then-employee from October 2011 to December 2012.

Named respondents along with dela Cruz in 15 counts of violation of Section 52(g) of Republic Act 8291 or the GSIS Act are former PhilPost Postal Area IX Director Bernardito Gonzales (now Eastern Mindanao area director) and then-Accountant V Arlene Bendanillo.

In the charge sheets, Assistant Special Prosecutor II Joan Paulette Nuñez alleged that the respondents “fail[ed]to remit to the Government Service Insurance System the loan amortization collected/deducted from the salary of Santos Jose V. Pamatong Jr.” in the amount of P2,345.23 per month or a total of P35,178.45 for October 2011 to December 2012 “within thirty (30) days from the time it became due and demandable… to the damage and prejudice of Santos Jose V. Pamatong, Jr. and public interest.”

The Ombudsman recommended a total of P360,000 bail each (P24,000 bail for each respondent in every count) for the respondents’ provisional liberty.

Under Section 52(g) of the GSIS Act, heads and personnel of government offices who are involved in the collection of premium contributions, loan amortization and other accounts due the GSIS who fail to remit the same within 30 days from the time these were due and demandable face imprisonment upon conviction by final judgment. REINA TOLENTINO