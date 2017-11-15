Ombudsman suspends Batangas official

THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) in Batangas has served the one-year suspension order against Florencio Pesigan, a municipal councilor of Talisay town after he was found liable for oppression and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

Jed Carlo, Legal Technical Officer of DILG Batangas, said Provincial Director Adelma Mauleon personally served the suspension order and submitted a compliance report to the Office of the Ombudsman making the suspension period effective until November 9, 2018.

Deputy Ombudsman for Luzon Gerard Mosquera last September signed the order against Pesigan for one-year suspension from office without pay.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Edgardo Nogra Auman, a security officer assigned to the Regional Consular Office of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in Lipa City. Auman alleged that on July 19, 2016, Pesigan arrived at the DFA office to get his passport and when he was asked to be seated and wait to be called, he reacted by threatening to have him fired from his job. Pesigan then went to the Releasing Officer to demand the immediate release of his passport. The matter was referred to DFA Lipa’s Director Jesusa Garcia but when again the official was told that Garcia was attending to other applicants, Auran alleged that Pesigan became wild and started berating and cursing him.

In its ruling, the Ombudsman said, “Respondent’s bragging of his position and using the name of Undersecretary Abadilla to demand the immediate release of his passport is a display of arrogance which cannot be countenanced.”

Prior to the Ombudsman’s decision, the Batangas Provincial Board also ordered the 90-day suspension of Pesigan, who was found guilty of conduct unbecoming a public officer. The order is yet to be implemented.