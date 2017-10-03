Ombudsman: I will not be baited into abandoning my constitutional duties

OMBUDSMAN Conchita Carpio Morales said that she “will not be baited into abandoning” her constitutional duties.

President Rodrigo Duterte said on Monday that she should resign, alleging that she is corrupt.

“I will not be baited into abandoning my constitutional duties. If the President has charges against me, I will answer them in accordance with the law. I expect him to answer the charges against him in the same manner,” Morales said.

Duterte said he would not put himself under the jurisdiction of the Ombudsman whose office would investigate him and his family following a complaint Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th filed on May 5, 2016 involving the then Davao City mayor’s acquired wealth due to corruption.

Duterte challenged Morales and another nemesis, Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno, for all three of them to resign.

Sereno, who is facing an impeachment complaint at the House of Representatives for alleged corruption and betrayal of public trust, said she would not resign.

The Chief Justice and the Ombudsman are both constitutionally mandated positions.