Ombudsman won’t enforce suspension order on deputy

OMBUDSMAN Conchita Carpio Morales will not enforce the order to suspend Overall Deputy Ombudsman Melchor Arthur Carandang, calling it “a clear affront” to the Supreme Court (SC) “and an impairment of the constitutionally enshrined independence of the Office of the Ombudsman.”

Morales, a retired Supreme Court associate justice who was appointed as Ombudsman in 2011, said in a statement issued on Wednesday that the High Court declared unconstitutional the President’s administrative disciplinary jurisdiction over deputy ombudsmen.

“Like any government official, the Ombudsman has sworn to uphold the Constitution and the laws of the land. The Ombudsman will thus not allow herself to betray her sworn duty to uphold the Constitution by recognizing what is patently unconstitutional as ordained by the Supreme Court en banc in Gonzales 3rd v. Office of the President (G.R. No. 196231, 28 January 2014). In Gonzales 3rd, the Supreme Court categorically declared unconstitutional the administrative disciplinary jurisdiction of the President over deputy ombudsmen. The Ombudsman cannot, therefore, seriously place at risk the independence of the very Office which she has pledged to protect on the strength of the constitutional guarantees which the High Court has upheld,” she said.

“It has become clear that the act of the Office of the President in taking cognizance of the complaints against the Overall Deputy Ombudsman and ordering his preventive suspension was not an inadvertent error but a clear affront to the Supreme Court and an impairment of the constitutionally enshrined independence of the Office of the Ombudsman,” Morales said.

“In a society founded on the rule of law, the arbitrary disregard of a clearly worded jurisprudence coupled with a confident stance that it will be changed should never be countenanced,” she closed.

Malacañang formally charged Carandang for supposedly leaking confidential information and placed him under a 90-day preventive suspension.

The matter stemmed from the plunder complaint filed before the Office of the Ombudsman by Sen. Antonio Trillanes 4th against then-Davao City mayor Duterte on May 5, 2016.

The Ombudsman announced that it would investigate the President and his family.