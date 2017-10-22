Ombudsman workers’ pension benefits pushed

THE House of Representatives has approved on second reading a bill that will give workers of the Office of the Ombudsman retirement benefits and hazard allowance.

House Bill 6578, or the Retirement Law of the Office of the Ombudsman, will give the Ombudsman the same benefits as the presiding justice of the Court of Appeals, while the deputies and the special prosecutor shall enjoy the same retirement and other benefits as the associate justice of the Court of Appeals.

Other officials and employees of the Office of the Ombudsman are also set to receive the same retirement and other benefits as the judges of the Regional Trial Courts, Municipal Trial Courts in Cities, Municipal Trial Courts and Municipal Circuit Trial Courts with the same salary grades.

Additional monthly hazard allowance will also be given to employees exposed to hardships, security risks and other hazards by reason of their assigned tasks and responsibilities.

The legitimate spouse and dependent children of an incumbent or retired official who passed away will also be entitled to receive the retirement benefits of the deceased on a monthly basis.

The pension benefits of the officials and employees will also increase, simultaneously with any increase in the salary and allowance in the same position from which they retired.

According to Cibac party-list Rep. Sherwin Tugna, an author of the bill, the members of the workforce of the Office of the Ombudsman have been receiving salaries and benefits that are not proportionate to their task of gathering evidence and establishing cases against high public officials.

Zamboanga Sibugay Rep. Ann Hofer, another author of the bill, echoed Tugna’s statement, saying allowances and compensation that the officials at the Office of the Ombudsman receive are not comparable to those of their counterparts in other government agencies and in other anti-graft bodies.