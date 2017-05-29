Ombudsman’s director named Sandigan justice

President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed a director from the Office of the Ombudsman as associate justice of the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan.

A transmittal letter sent to Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno on Monday said the President has appointed Bayani Jacinto, an acting director at the Office of the Deputy Ombudsman for Luzon.

Jacinto succeeded Sandiganbayan Justice Roland Jurado, who went on early retirement last February.

The other candidates for the post were trial court judges Philip Aguinaldo, Maryann Corpus-Mañalac, Danilo Cruz and Rosanna Fe Romero-Maglaya.