Ombudsman’s negligence to blame for standoff with Palace

A STANDOFF looms between Malacañang and the Office of the Ombudsman, with Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales refusing to implement an order from Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea for a 90-day suspension of her overall deputy, Melchor Arthur Carandang.

Carandang was charged before the Office of the President for supposed unauthorized disclosures of the alleged bank transactions of President Rodrigo Duterte and his family.

The accusations against Carandang are serious: grave misconduct, grave dishonesty for misuse of confidential information and disclosing false information.

Carandang is said to have violated Section 3, paragraphs e and k of Republic Act 3019, or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, particularly for “divulging valuable information of a confidential character, acquired by his office or by him on account of his official position, to unauthorized persons, or releasing such information in advance of its authorized release date.”

To be sure, Morales, is within her rights to defy the Palace, given a previous Supreme Court ruling that the Office of the President has no disciplinary authority over the Office of the Ombudsman, which is an independent constitutional body.

The Palace argues that the President is the chief implementor of the law and, therefore, could order Carandang’s suspension.

This is a dispute that only the Supreme Court can resolve.

But Morales has the lion’s share of the blame for placing her office on a collision course with the Palace.

Morales herself could have disciplined Carandang, who told reporters in September last year that the Ombudsman had begun a probe into Duterte and his family; that he had in his possession documents containing bank transactions by the Dutertes, which, when totaled, amounted to P1 billion; and that he received the documents from the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC).

Carandang’s claim was denied immediately by the AMLC, saying it was not the source of his documents. Moreover, Carandang seems to have combined, erroneously, debit and credit transactions to arrive at the supposed total of the Dutertes’ ill-gotten wealth.

Everyone knows Duterte does not fear any investigation; what he wants is fair play.

But Carandang had uncharacteristic zeal in divulging information on an ongoing Ombudsman probe to the media; this is unheard of in practically all cases filed against the Ombudsman.

Usually, nothing is heard of in any given case after it is filed until there is a resolution; reporters covering the Ombudsman know this.

What did Morales do? Her failure to even lift a finger to castigate her rogue deputy has led to a possible constitutional crisis.

Yet, the Office of the Ombudsman has internal rules to deal with official misconduct.

Morales herself revised the rules of her office’s Internal Affairs Board in 2016, allowing in-house investigators to accept even verbal complaints.

Morales’ statement of policy says, “The Office of the Ombudsman shall inculcate among its officials and employees the faithful observance of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for public officials and employees, all laws, rules and regulations concerning the civil service and public accountability, and rules and regulations of the Office of the Ombudsman.”

Morales is obliged to discipline her deputy to inculcate on her entire staff the faithful observance of the law. She needs to do her job, if she doesn’t want the Palace doing it for her.