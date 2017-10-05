ON A HIGH NOTE

Samsung Galaxy Note 8

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is already garnering much excitement, promising a new mobile experience through its upgraded specs and sleeker style. From bigger screens to a more powerful core, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 positions itself to become the new crowd-pleaser.

Building onto the fever and anticipation for the arrival of the Galaxy Note 8, Samsung brought back the Galaxy Studio – a uniquely designed space that allows for a highly immersive user experience exploring the handset’s best features. “With the Galaxy Note 8’s launch just around the corner, the Galaxy Studio is the perfect venue for consumers to fully experience our latest flagship device and how its features seamlessly integrate to the demands of our ever-changing lifestyle,” says Rhinn Piczon, Business Unit Head for IT & Mobile, Samsung Electronics Philippines Corp.

Designed to give a unique experience, the studio is divided into several experiential zones such as Gear VR 4DT, IP68 Liquid Canvas and Art Zone, each bringing to life the Galaxy Note 8’s features.

Visit the Samsung Galaxy Studio located at 7th Ave., Bonifacio High Street, Bonifacio Global City, which is open to the public until March 2018. Visit from 11AM to 10PM on Sundays to Thursdays, and 11AM to 11PM on Fridays and Saturdays.