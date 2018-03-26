On and off again

This semi-showbiz couple (SSC) – a female singer (FS) and a professional guy (PG) – who broke up for a while are back in each other’s arms.

From an unimpeachable source, Vignettes has discovered reason behind their brief separation unbeknownst to the public.

FS was reportedly turned off when PG was coaxing her to have their future house built on a lot in the southern part of Metro Manila, which she thought was under her boyfriend’s name.

“Actually, FS didn’t mind even if she’d be the one to shoulder the construction expenses. Pero ‘di ba, ideally, may share si PG sa gastos?” our source said. What, however, got the FS in a snit was when she discovered that her boyfriend didn’t own the property.

“Nakapangalan pala ‘yung lupa sa ex-wife ni PG. Eh, nalaman ng dating wife na gustong patayuan yun ng bahay with his current flame, naturally, the ex-spouse didn’t approve of it! Even if her marriage to the PG has long been annulled, sinong babae with a sane mind would allow some other woman to benefit from her own property?”

Upon discovery, without much serious thought the FS came up with a decision to break up from PG, only to see them playing beautiful music anew.