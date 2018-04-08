On Betsy and ‘Pepe’

The renowned visual artist Betsy Westendorp has lived in the Philippines for so long she presumably regards this country as her second home.

Betsy has painted landscapes, seascapes, skyscapes and flower arrangements. She is also highly recognized for her portraits of eminent personalities including members of Spanish royalty and high society figures of Madrid and Manila. As such, she has held exhibitions in major venues in Manila, Madrid and other European capitals.

Betsy’s countless friends continue to admire her humility and unassuming manner despite the stature and prestige she enjoys in the art world. Indeed, Betsy is always Betsy.

Betsy emailed me this: “There was a project undertaken by the De La Salle University Press where I was asked to make a compilation of the paintings I consider my best works. The DLSU proceeded to make the book, shouldering all the expenses of this life-long dream. Rita Ledesma worked with me as my editor and liaison to the publisher. The book was launched in time for my 90th birthday at the Metropolitan Museum.”

Meanwhile, Pepe Rodriguez launched a book “Creating Barriers, Creating Communities Southeast Asia and Asean: An Introduction” at Raffles Hotel, Makati with Virgilio Galvez as co-author.

Pepe, who headed the Spanish News Agency EFE and the Instituto Cervantes for decades, has a wide background covering such diverse fields as politics, governance, economics, geography, sociology, history, etc. Furthermore, he often lectures or writes on past and present relations between Spain and the Philippines.