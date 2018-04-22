On building better lives

For many successful women, making it in their chosen careers means learning to work within male-dominated workplaces where the proverbial all boys’ club still prevails. In fact, these very women will be the first to admit that it can feel intimidating to break into industries generally monopolized by men, but understanding the ways of the corporate world, specifically the male approach and perspective, is the wise first step to take in gaining confidence. The next is to combine this knowledge with the female standpoint and touch to set off that huge and vital leap.

Happily, history has shown that women have wiped away the age-old idea of a man’s world. Especially in a country where two female presidents have already been elected, the Filipina has been unstoppable in leaving her mark on most every industry she has taken on.

One of the amazing women who have proven this fact is Rosemarie “Rose” Bosch-Ong, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Executive Vice President of Wilcon Depot, Inc., a nationwide leader in home improvement and construction retail.

Armed with a degree in Economics from University of the East, Ong was initially a bank teller following college but eventually found her niche in the business of selling construction materials, where she has thrived for the last 34 years. Her secret to success? Achieving her deliverables in a male-dominated world, which means providing the best service and products to improve the lives of their clients and the end-users of their products.

“I started working with Wilcon in 1984. At that time, the company only had two branches. These were very challenging times right after Martial Law, so the business climate then was not that good,” Ong recalled to The Sunday Times Magazine in a sit-down interview.

“I took an entry level job. I did anything I could and become a jack-of-all-trades. I helped organize the company, basically, which meant adapting at Wilcon my previous experience at the bank, which was very structured.”

A go-getter through and through, Ong further equipped herself as she shot up the ranks of Wilcon and obtained a Master’s degree in Business Administration from De La Salle University in 2010. Combining her continuing knowledge with the nurturing character of women in all her duties, she soon landed the top job, which she devotedly carries out to this day.

“For me, you have to learn new things everyday, and I find doing so very interesting, especially when we were working to turn Wilcon from a small company into the industry leader that it is now. If you remember, our Chairman Emeritus, who is also my mentor William Belo, established Wilcon in 1977 as a small hardware store, so getting here was a big challenge,” Ong recalled.

“And that challenge—of learning new things, of meeting different kinds of people, and thinking of ways to improve and grow—is what kept me here all these years.”

Luckily, Ong recalled she found it easy to work with a male boss in Belo.

“What I see in him is basically what I am as a person, and that is believing that there should be improvement and growth in everything,” she added.

Moreover, Ong’s three-decade-old success story is proof that women can do great things for an industry that is dominated by men.

“Actually it’s a myth when you say that the construction industry is only for men. It’s a man’s world because it’s construction, but when you talk about retail home improvement, I think the women are the most influential in that segment,” she pointed out.

“When you build a house, it’s the women who have most of the ideas, especially when you talk about the aesthetic part. What you see outside is the women’s perspective most of the time too.”

Besides identifying a woman’s valuable part within the home and construction industry, Ong said it is also important not to think about gender roles in approaching any job.

“I never felt in coming into this business that I was isolated from it because I am a woman. It neither crossed my mind that I am different from the men in this industry. Rather than look at an individual’s capacity as a man or a woman, it is really a person’s contribution to a company’s success that is important, and that achievement comes from passion, determination and being results-oriented,” she explained.

“So my goal has always been to deliver not only what is expected but to go the expectations of our stakeholders and customers. Sometimes you have to go an extra mile when you deal with customers which really comes from your sincerity to help them improve their space and build their homes.”

All the same, Ong also believes that being a woman has also helped her become an effective leader.

“Why? Because I was able to bring something different to the table, because women think differently from men.

We are more detailed, we are more organized, and in terms of creativity—no offense to the men—we always come up with innovative ideas. The way I look at it, at the end of the day, I think it’s essential for us to have a diversity of ideas which propel us to higher standards.”

A woman’s heart

Besides giving her best through the positions she has held at Wilcon, the company’s lady boss also established a corporate social responsibility arm via Wilcon Builders Foundation Inc., which she has headed as president since 2008.

Speaking from her heart this time, the top business executive shared, “The foundation’s initial mission is to uplift the social well-being of underprivileged children by means of giving them access to free education. We pioneered this foundation because we believe that good education should be accessible for everyone.”

Culled from her experience, Ong continued, “Knowledge is very important for every person to progress. For me, even at a much-matured age and at the prime of my career, I still struggled to secure my Master’s Degree in Business Administration eight years ago, so I had to juggle my time between being a mother, a wife and work with Wilcon. So you see, I believe that education is really important and it’s everybody’s right to learn and be educated.”

Besides its educational thrust, the foundation has also expanded its mission in creating awareness on environmental issues, organizing relief operations during calamities, and doing its part in nation building.

“For instance, we help in the housing projects of NGOs as a partner of Habitat for Humanity and Gawad Kalinga among others.”

Wilcon on top

Starting out as a 60-square meter shop along Quezon Avenue, Wilcon Depot had always carried an extensive array of the latest building and finishing materials from international and local markets.

Several years after its successful yet humble inception, more and more branches were established across Metro Manila and in various provinces around the country, in response to the needs of the ever-growing construction industry.

To date, Wilcon has 17 branches spread in Metro Manila, 24 stores in provinces (six of which are under the Home Essentials brand), totaling 41 operating stores nationwide, and reputed as the country’s leader in the home improvement and construction retail business.

Then and now, the company’s goal is offer consumers not only with quality products, but also utmost customer satisfaction. As such, Wilcon revolutionized the construction-supply industry as it committed itself to providing convenient shopping and excellent services such as air-conditioned shops, ample parking spaces, coffee shops (for depot outlets), delivery services, interior design consultation, recreation corners for children, tile-cutting services, product installations, and repairs. These and more have made Wilcon a household name and a pioneer of the construction-supply industry for the past 40 years.

“What sets us apart from other competitors is that we have that notion and passion of continuous improvement. We always try to improve and always try to be a step ahead. We always strive to introduce new things—technologies, processes, products rolled into one,” Ong said.

The company further prides itself in selling products that are hard to find elsewhere in the country. They have also developed 20 in-house brands across all of its product categories.

“Modesty aside, I would say that we are the market leader. What makes us number one is our four-decade experience in the industry, combined with the fact that we have very knowledgeable people,” Ong related.

“With our experience, we were able to inculcate and transfer the standard and the system of what really sets us apart to our people, so that we are at par with international standards.

“On the other hand, the experience of buying at Wilcon is very different from what you see out there in the market, because our promise is to make it easy for any homebuilder or homeowner to build and improve their space,” she added.

According to Ong, the company has seen a constant growth over the year with the opening of new stores, the development of new products, and their dedication to offering solutions to their market.

“Wilcon always anticipates growth, and that is why we are ready to take the challenge of President Rodrigo Duterte’s ‘Build, Build, Build’ agenda, which hopes to accelerate infrastructure and the development of industries that will yield robust growth across the archipelago, create jobs,” the COO said of their commitment to nation building.

“So you can say we’re ready for anything. We’re ready with what the government’s challenge, that is, the idea of our President to focus more on infrastructure and connect every island. And as the leading home improvement and construction supply retailer in the country, we have enough resources with whatever expansion plans they have, coupled with the expansion of our company in many parts of the country,” Ong enthusiastically concluded.

And with a woman like her in the lead, there is no doubt that Wilcon will always care to make lives better—from the humblest of homes to the rest of the nation.