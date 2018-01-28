On cowardice and cop-out

Even without the July, 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration, which stated that China has no legal basis to claim “historic rights” over the Bajo de Masinloc, the world knew that China’s “ownership” of the shoal was a sham, a fishwives tale of the 13th century Chinese fishermen who supposedly laid first claim on it.

The “carta hydrographica y chrorographica de las Islas Filipinas” of 1734 called Bajo de Masinloc by another name – Panacot Shoal. The map of the Malaspina Expedition published in Madrid in 1808 named it Bajo de Masinloc, for the Masinloc town in Za mbales province, which is the land mass nearest to the shoal. All the old maps had the Bajo on it. All the maps drew the Bajo not too far from the land mass of West Central Luzon.

The Philippine flag was raised at the shoal in 1965. This was followed by the construction of a small lighthouse.

And to top it all, by reason of proximity, Filipinos were the first to fish in the area. They also used the shoal as a shelter during bad weather. Fishermen from Zambales and Pangasinan have been there from time immemorial. And look at the names applied to the territory. Masinloc, Panacot, Bajo. They are all words that belong to Central Luzon. My hometown in Pampanga, Lubao, got its name from Lo Bajo, the low place, or the place always under water.

The law and history both say the shoal is ours. Being assertive in our ownership of the shoal is a mandate of the Philippine Republic.

So it is in this context that our timid, almost “bahag ang buntot” stand over the recent China tantrum that was caused by the passage of guided missile carrier USS Hopper 22 miles off the shoal was both embarrassing and pathetic. We just said “we wanted no part of that spat” between China, the self-proclaimed owner of the shoal, and the US, whose warship sailed off the shoal on what the US called an “innocent passage.”

We should have said “both of you were interlopers” because the shoal is ours and everything that happens in that shoal is our concern, not yours. Any passage, whether innocent or ill-motivated, should have gotten the sternest response from the Republic. Man, they were squabbling over a land mass that is ours.

To the US and China, we should have said: “F.ck off!” That is our shoal, you dummies.

But we did not act that way. We acted as if we were an uninterested party, with no interest in an issue that was about our legal and historic territory. An uninterested party terribly afraid of both superpowers. Pathetic and embarrassing.

This timidity segues into another territorial cop-out, the so-called research and survey now being done by China in our Last Frontier, the Benham Rise.

“I am very worried that China may be lusting for the resources available there plus the geostrategic value. The Constitution is very clear that the State must protect our marine wealth in our exclusive economic zone and use that exclusively for Filipino citizens,” said former national security adviser, former congressman and former navy officer J. Roilo Golez.

The more scary scenario laid down by Golez, who trained at Annapolis, was this. He suspects that China is looking for a “thermocline” in the depths of Benham Rise, which it could exploit for the free operations of Chinese submarines. This would impact hugely on global security.

China’s “lust” for the mineral resources of countries – just look at its investments and aid and loan programs to many countries in Africa – is of public record. China’s deals are often China-centric. Combined with its aggressive and often forced acquisition of territories on the slightest pretext and basis, China is the last country that we should permit near the vicinity of the Benham Rise.

There is no “altruism” in the dictionary of Chinese foreign policy.

Yet, China is exploring the possible riches of Benham Rise with the Vichy-like acquiescence of the Philippine government. Such acquiescence is pathetic, embarrassing and bordering on treason.

Benham Rise is a resource-rich area that China covets. But Beijing cannot lay claim on the territory without arousing global wrath. So, it probably used its soft power to con the Philippine government into allowing the “research.” Knowing China, the “research” will lead to more intrusions. One day, we may wake up to the reality that the resources of Benham are being extracted by China.

What is driving all these acts of cowardice and surrender? Where is the resolve and firmness the DU30 administration have demonstrated in the war on drugs or in pushing federalims?

The Armed Forces of the Philippines has this solemn vow to “protect and secure the territory.” On Benham and the Bajo, it should do just that.