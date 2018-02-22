Volvo V90

Volvo V90, as the symbol of “security and confidence on the road,” was chosen by the elite German Police — the country’s finest law enforcers — to be its transport of choice. A handful of Volvo V90 wagons will be used by the German federal province of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, and will feature diesel engines with a maximum output of 235HP and an automatic gearbox, front and rear parking assist, stationary heating, LED signal lamps, a gun box, a 6-kilogram fire extinguisher and a police radio communication system.

