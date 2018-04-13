On the role of competition

My esteemed Harvard classmate, Atty. Tony Abad, recently delivered a timely talk on TEDxUPM on the power of competition. Tony’s main thesis is that the Philippines should convert to a market structure that espouses true competition if it is serious in moving forward in its drive toward economic development and progress. Only competition will encourage innovation and creativity needed for entrepreneurship to flourish in a big way.

In brief, Tony defines competition as the power of choice. In a world with no choice, the consumer is forced to accept whatever product or service is available in the marketplace. Competition leads to a contest among manufacturers and producers who will try to outdo each other in order to attract buyers to avail of their offerings.

The power of choice leads to affordable products at best quality, or value for money. Competition forces the producer to aim for continuous improvement and innovation, a process called dynamic efficiency. Even small players with new ideas, less baggage and less restriction are able to enter the field when the market allows for real competition.

The absence of competition leads to corruption. Corruption is the attempt by the dominant firm to ensure monopoly of profit and accomplishes that by eliminating competition in an industry or a specific sector. In certain cases, corruption takes the form of a collaboration by a few firms, or cartel, and where there is no transparency in their action, they are able to capture unbridled profit, sometimes even from a government institution, stealing taxpayers’ money in the process. This eventually leads to bad governance as government is engaged to serve the interests of the few.

The other side effect is concentration of wealth, which engenders poverty. In the Philippines, this has led to a situation where less than 1 percent of the population controls the economy. The middle class is said to comprise 9 percent of the population, salaried individuals working for the top 1 percent. According to Tony, unlike other countries in Asean, the quality of life index in the Philippines is not improving

What we have in the Philippines is anti-competition, the very business model which the most powerful companies, families and individuals are using to accumulate wealth. There is growth in the country, but it is characterized by jobless growth in which those who account for 1 percent of the Philippine economy are getting richer at the expense of the 99 percent of ordinary Filipinos. This is the business model for those who have captured the economy, and it goes to as far back as the Spanish era. People have changed, families have changed, ethnicity have changed, but the anti-competition model has been constant.

Anti-competition is not just about making money, but making that money at somebody else’s expense. Due to power and state capture, wealth is expanded through overpricing, by capturing the market through protectionist policies. To a certain extent, this protectionist model extends to the political arena.

The positive view moving forward is for the rest of us to have a national competition mindset, a turnaround strategy to counter the anti-competition business model of the few. We need to come up with a new collective worldview where we espouse opposition against monopoly and cartels in the country.

Atty. Abad says he has been advocating a competition law for two decades now, where people can have the power to complain whenever there is an anti-competitive act, when there is abuse of the dominant position, whether horizontally or vertically, and when combinations and mergers become dysfunctional.

This writer has decided to echo this view because at the end of the day, I believe all our efforts to support small and medium enterprises will go to naught if the competition model that Tony advocates remains a pipe dream.

SMEs will flourish if the rules of the game are not stacked against them and the game that matters is an economic structure conducive to true competition that rewards innovation, creativity, sensitivity to market needs, dynamic efficiency, productivity and appropriate risk-taking behavior. Competition leads to fair trade and equal opportunity, even for the small and marginalized.

Benel D. Lagua is executive vice president at the Development Bank of the Philippines. He is an active FINEX member and a long time advocate of risk-based lending for SMEs. The views expressed herein are his own and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of his office as well as FINEX.