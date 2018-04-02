One actor in heat, another in the hot seat

It took almost all of eternity before a brown-skinned actor (BSA) slightly opened the door to say hello to a group of showbiz reporters who came to visit his house upon appointment.

In fact, one reporter even had to open the garage gate, as the group’s repeated call of “tao po” yielded no response, even as they saw silhouettes of two people seemingly smooching through the glass window.

Finally, BSA sheepishly opened the door with a girl behind him, looking the same way. Her name was “Inday.”