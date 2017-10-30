One arrested, 5 guns seized in Quezon City raid

OPERATIVES of the Quezon City Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) and Quezon City Police District (QCPD) arrested a suspect during a raid in Quezon City on Monday morning.

Advertisements

The suspect, identified as Robert Eugenio alias Bert, was arrested at about 6:00 a.m. at Abris St. along Commonwealth in violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act, according to Chief Supt. Guillermo Eleazar in a text message to The Manila Times.

Retrieved from the suspect were cal.45 loaded with six live ammunitions, one cal .40 Taurus loaded with 8 live ammunitions, a hand grenade, an ammunition for cal .38 and a tactical sling bag.

Another search warrant was issued against Eugenio’s brother, Reynaldo, alias Buddah from Matapang St., Barangay Payatas in Quezon City.

Although Reynaldo Eugenio was not around when the raid occurred, retrieved from his residence were a cal.45 loaded with five live ammunitions and a caliber .38 revolver (paltik) loaded with five live ammunitions on its cylinder.

“There’s always a reason for the application of [a]search warrant in cases like this. We’ll be conducting further operations to search for Reynaldo,” Eleazar said.

The Eugenio brothers have been operating as guns-for-hire in Quezon City for a long time, police said. GLEE JALEA