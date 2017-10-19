One more chance for ‘King’ Arthur

Six months ago, Filipino prospect ‘King’ Arthur Villanueva took on speedster Zolani Tete of South Africa and dropped a lopsided 12-round decision. Officially, the fight was only for the interim World Boxing Organization (WBO) bantamweight (118 lbs.) championship, but Tete was eventually promoted to regular champion after Filipino Marlon Tapales was stripped of the regular title for showing up overweight in a title defense against Shohei Omori.

Villanueva could have been a regular world boxing champion had he succeeded in beating Tete, but the difference in boxing skills were evident as the South African completely outboxed the Filipino. Villanueva’s punches hit nothing but air particles and Tete even padded his lead by scoring a knockdown in the 11th round.

The loss to Tete was Villanueva’s second failed attempt at a world title as he had also dropped a technical decision to McJoe Arroyo in 2015 for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) junior bantamweight (115 lbs.) title.

Don’t look now but Lady Luck appears to be still smiling on Villanueva. On November 4, in Tijuana, Mexico, Villanueva will get a chance to bounce back big time when he faces World Boxing Council (WBC) bantamweight champion Luis ‘Pantera’ Nery of Mexico. The fight is set for 10 rounds and while Nery’s WBC crown will not be at stake, there is no denying that an upset win by Villanueva will merit truckloads of attention from fight fans and boost his ranking.

Nery (24-0, 18 knockouts) burst into the spotlight in August when he knocked out in four rounds Japanese star Shinsuke Yamanaka for the WBC bantamweight title. However, Nery’s celebration was cut short when it was revealed that he had flunked a drug test. Nery reportedly tested positive for Zilpaterol, a substance allegedly used to bulk up a cattle. In his defense, Nery claimed the substance may have come from contaminated food. Surprisingly, as of this writing, the WBC has yet to issue a formal ruling on the status of Nery as WBC champion.

Pending the WBC’s decision, Nery hopes to stay sharp by taking on Villanueva. Unlike Tete who is a hit-and-run artist, Nery does not shy away from a slugfest.

The 22-year-old Nery is an aggressive boxer who throws punches in punches and has knocked out his last five opponents, including the usually sturdy Filipino Richie Mepranum. By some coincidence, Villanueva’s last fight came in September against the same Mepranum whom he stopped in four rounds. Against Villanueva, a listless Mepranum inexplicably quit.

Villanueva (31-2, 17 knockouts) is coming in a huge underdog, but give the boy credit for taking on a big name like Nery instead of returning by way of feasting on patsies. Nery’s defense is shaky owing to his gung-ho offense and the fact that Villanueva will not have to chase him all over the ring gives him a puncher’s chance against the vaunted Mexican.