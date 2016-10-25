ONE completes Manila fight card with 11 bouts

ONE Championship (ONE), has just announced two additional bouts for ONE: Age of Domination, which takes place on December 2 at the Mall of Asia Arena in Manila. ONE Bantamweight World Champion Bibiano Fer­nandes will defend his title against Reece McLaren, while Leandro Ataides of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil takes on Mohamed Ali of Alexandria, Egypt. The fight card is now complete with 11 bouts.

“ONE: Age of Domination is shaping up to be one of the most exciting fight cards we have ever put on in Manila. With the addition of another title bout, fans in the Philippines and all around the world can look forward to an amazing night of world-class mixed martial arts action. Bibiano Fernandes of Brazil is one of the most humble and honorable champions in the world and he is set to take on rising star Reece McLaren,” said ONE Championship CEO Victor Cui.

The 36-year-old “The Flash” Fernandes of Brazil is the reigning ONE Bantamweight World Champion and widely considered one of the best bantamweights in the world. He made his promotional debut back in 2012 and captured the title in 2013, and has since then remained unbeaten inside the ONE Championship cage. A winner of his last 11 bouts, including three submission wins and two knockouts, Fernandes is set to defend his title against rising star, Reece McLaren.

On the other hand, the 25-year-old “Lightning” McLaren is a Filipino-Australian professional mixed martial arts fighter from Too­woomba, Australia. He made his ONE debut in 2015 with a spectacular submission victory over top bantamweight contender Mark Striegl, and then followed up that win with a unanimous decision over highly regarded prospect Muin Gafurov. McLaren has showcased a tremendous striking arsenal paired with a robust grappling skill set in his career to date. In his next bout, he takes on the toughest test of his career against Bibiano Fernandes.

The 30-year-old Ataides of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, owns a professional record of eight wins and three losses, with only two of his victories reaching the final bell.

The 34-year-old fight veteran “Flex” Ali owns a diverse 10-10 professional MMA record, which includes seven victories by stunning knockout. The hard striker has competed in various countries in his MMA career. Initially a muaythai practitioner, he has finished most of his opponents by stoppage, a clear indication of his powerful striking ability.