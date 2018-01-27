One day we conquered Fort Santiago

WHEN people visit Fort Santiago, one of the most important historical tourist spots in the country, we, the tour docents, tend to focus on the sacrifices of the freedom fighters who suffered within those walls when it became the military garrison of three of our colonial masters. We also talk about the sacrifices of our national hero José Rizal who was imprisoned for almost two months in its barracks in 1896 before being shot by the Spaniards.

It seemed that for the 300 years being the headquarters of the Spanish colonial army, the walls of Fort Santiago were never breached by the Indios. But last January 19, 2018, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines, under the leadership of chairman Rene R. Escalante, inaugurated a marker at Fort Santiago that would be a great addition to the stories we tour docents can tell with pride to our local and foreign tourists and students. It tells us of a little-known incident that happened in 1843 when Indios from Tayabas province (later named Quezon) were able to actually conquer Fort Santiago.

I first learned about the attack more than a decade ago when I was given the book, Cofradia de San Jose at Rehimentong Tayabas: Mga Pagtalakay sa Pag-usbong ng Pakikibaka ng mga Taga-lalawigan ng Quezon by one of its authors and editors, Ryan V. Palad, a local historian of Quezon province and coordinator of the Alternatibong Tahanan ng mga Akda at Gawang Nasaliksik, Inc. (Atagan).

For Ryan, the national recognition given by the NHCP marker is a dream come true. To share this important moment, he invited some historians and his province mates, mostly educators and local officials, to witness the unveiling. After the simple ceremony, Juan Paolo M. Calamlam of the Research, Publications and Heraldry Division, who wrote the historical report for the NHCP, and myself gave talks about the context and importance of the incident.

It all began with a man in black, a lay brother of the Hospitaller Order of the Brothers of Saint John of God, Apolinario de la Cruz, also known as Hermano Puli, who founded a Catholic fraternity called Cofradía de San José. It attracted townsfolk not just in the province of Tayabas but from nearby provinces. That they were admitting only indios in their organization may have alarmed the Spanish authorities that they attacked the Cofradía in their communes and massacred 700 to 800 of them in 1841. Their charismatic leader Apolinario was betrayed, tried and immediately shot at the Tayabas plaza. His body was quartered and the body parts were brought to different parts of Tayabas. His head was displayed with the sign, “Ako si Hermano Puli, isang erehe, huwag ninyong tutularan.” With this, Hermano became a martyr of freedom of speech, thought and religion at a time when there was none.

A French consul named Fabre reported to the French Minister of Foreign Affairs, that a regiment of indio soldiers from Tayabas that were stationed in Malate resented the fate of the Cofradía, with whom they may have had relatives and loved ones, “for a whole year the soldiers of the Tayabas regiment had been nursing thoughts of vengeance.”

They chose the date for the daring attack: January 20, 1843. With the cooperation of the guards of Fort Santiago, the Tayabas Regiment led by Sergeant Samaniego were able to enter the walled city through the Santa Lucía Gate, attacked the fort, killed the officials and were able to hold it from midnight until dawn. They were able to fire on the plaza with their seized cannons. Governor General Marcelino Oraá himself led the retaking of the Fort and had the mutineers executed at Bagumbayan on January 22,1843.

Fabre, the French consul, wrote his report the day after the executions, and sympathetically noted: “…At the height of the conflict they were heard to cry out to their countrymen to rise in arms and fight for independence. This was the first time that the word, independence, had been uttered in the Philippines as a rallying cry. It is a milestone, Your Excellency, on the road to freedom.”

Although, this was not the first revolt, the day an indio regiment took Fort Santiago and the first recorded cry for independence in Philippine history should be told over and over again not just be Quezonians, but by all Filipinos. It was indeed a step to freedom. Their victory, albeit short-lived, may have inspired others. On the very same date in 1872, the Cavite Mutiny happened. It led to the execution of the priests Gomez, Burgos and Zamora, one of the turning points in the formation of the nation because it triggered heroes like José Rizal, Andres Bonifacio and Emilio Jacinto to rally the Filipinos to unite.

The Tayabas Regiment’s cry for independence was never muted. It lingered on, and was carried on by the Philippine Revolutionists of 1896.