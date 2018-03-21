One dead, 14 missing in Malaysia sand dredger capsize

KUALA LUMPUR: One crewmember was killed and 14 others, most of them Chinese, were missing on Wednesday after a sand-dredging vessel capsized off Malaysia, with some believed trapped alive inside the sunken hull. The coastguard said authorities in the southern state of Johor were alerted at 8:50 a.m. that the vessel, the JBB Rong Chang 8, had sank. Two boats were sent to the scene and found one Chinese national dead and three others alive, the coastguard said. A search is continuing for the 14 sailors—12 Chinese, one Indonesian and one Malaysian—still missing, said a coastguard statement. Sanifah Yusof, a senior coastguard official said that divers searching for the missing crew believed some could still be alive inside the overturned boat. It was not clear what caused the accident in Muar district. The weather in the area was fine.

AFP