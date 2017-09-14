One dead, 20 wounded in Thai south ambush

BANGKOK: One soldier died and 20 other people were wounded, including two civilians, as suspected rebels ambushed an army patrol in Thailand’s violence-stricken deep south, officials said Thursday. The attack began early Thursday when a roadside bomb struck a vehicle carrying the army rangers in a remote village in the Yaha district of Yala province. A second explosive was detonated half an hour later as bomb squad experts arrived to clear the scene, followed by a shootout in which suspected militants peppered the security forces with fire. Southern army spokesman Colonel Pramote Prom-in said a lance corporal had died from his injuries, with 18 other soldiers wounded and “two villagers slightly injured”. A Yaha district policeman confirmed the toll. The Muslim-majority region that borders Malaysia has been roiled by violence for over a decade as ethnic Malay insurgents battle the Buddhist-majority state for more autonomy.

