One dead as cyclone flooding overwhelms Australian towns

BEENLEIGH, Australia: A woman’s body was found Friday and tens of thousands of people were evacuated from towns in two Australian states after torrential rain caused by a powerful tropical cyclone. Category four Cyclone Debbie hit northeastern Australia on Tuesday between Bowen and Airlie Beach in Queensland state, ripping up trees, washing boats onto land and causing widespread damage. NSW Police said the body of a woman who “disappeared in floodwaters overnight from a rural property” near Murwillumbah just south of the Queensland border was found on Friday. Earlier Friday, SES acting deputy commissioner Mark Morrow said he had fears for some missing residents from Lismore. “There could be people overnight that perished in that flood, we don’t know at this stage,” he said.