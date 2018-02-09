One killed, 17 injured in Cordillera road accidents

CAMP DANGWA, La Trinidad: Police here are advising motorists to take extra precaution in driving, following a series of road accidents in various areas in the Cordilleras in a span of three days. A consolidated report by the Police Regional Police–Cordillera (Procor) showed separate road accidents were reported in the provinces of Ifugao, Abra, Benguet and Kalinga. The road accidents killed one passenger and injured 17 others, including two children. Chief Supt. Eduard Carranza, Procor regional director, identified the lone fatality as Eddie Sawil, 60, of Ganattil, Balatoc, Pasil, Kalinga. Sawil was riding the mini dump truck loaded with aggregates driven by Eric Wanawan when it experienced mechanical problem and fell off a 50-meter ravine. Meanwhile in Benguet, Tuba, Chied Insp. James Acod, chief of police, said there were already 48 recorded vehicular accidents in the three main roads leading to Baguio City –Marcos Highway, Kennon Road and Naguilian Road – in January this year. In 2017, a total of 247 vehicular accidents were recorded in the said main roads, resulting in the death of eight persons.