One killed, two injured in Japan park blasts

TOKYO: One person was killed and at least two injured by two near-simultaneous blasts on Sunday in a park in Utsunomiya, some 100 kilometres north of Tokyo a fire department spokesman said. It was not immediately clear what caused the blasts.

“Public broadcaster NHK said a body badly damaged in the blast was found at a bicycle parking space for the park.

NHK footage showed a car completely charred, as fire fighters poured water on it.

A man told NHK that he “smelled gunpowder in the area” after the explosions.

AFP