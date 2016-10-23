Sunday, October 23, 2016
    • The Manila Times Online
    The Manila Times Online
    You are at:»»»One killed, two injured in Japan park blasts

    One killed, two injured in Japan park blasts

    0
    By on on World

    TOKYO: One person was killed and at least two injured by two near-simultaneous blasts on Sunday in a park in Utsunomiya, some 100 kilometres north of Tokyo a fire department spokesman said. It was not immediately clear what caused the blasts.

    “Public broadcaster NHK said a body badly damaged in the blast was found at a bicycle parking space for the park.

    NHK footage showed a car completely charred, as fire fighters poured water on it.

    A man told NHK that he “smelled gunpowder in the area” after the explosions.

    AFP

    Share.
    loading...

    Leave A Reply