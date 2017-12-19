One man’s ‘legacy?’ Shut up, already

Okay, now, children.

Calm down, collect yourselves, get a grip of the “monumental” achievement of the Philippines being picked to be one of three hosts of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

But first things first and congratulate local basketball honchos for being able to convince the sport’s world governing body that the Philippines along with, well, Indonesia and Japan, is superior to the other bidder—the tandem of Argentina and Uruguay—in terms of, perhaps, hospitality.

Basketball’s greatest show on earth is six (light) years away and it would be quite premature for basketball-mad Filipinos to jump like chimpanzees for the honor (and the big, big responsibility) that FIBA accorded Manila in Geneva last week.

By 2023, the Philippines will be ruled by another President for the simple reason that President Rodrigo Duterte cannot run for reelection, the Constitution allowing only a single six-year term for the nation’s highest leader.

Malacañang expectedly felicitated Manny V. Pangilinan and company for pulling off a coup of sorts despite the two South American countries appearing to be not that interested in welcoming the planet’s best basketball players to Buenos Aires or Montevideo.

Meanwhile, let’s hope that Duterte’s successor will be as big a fan of basketball as the people behind Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas are for Manila and probably a few other cities to be worthy of the FIBA recognition.

If it were the FIFA World Cup that Argentina and Uruguay were bidding for, then the race would have gone into a penalty shootout.

In these two countries, football is king, period.

Besides and despite Manu Ginobli, his countrymen won’t drop everything for a basketball match or two.

And Uruguay is not Lebron James country, either, with football’s Jules Rimet Trophy going to the country two times, attesting to the fact that Montevideo is not that agog over sending at least one native to the NBA.

Indonesia, on the other hand, is crazy about badminton, where it has won Olympic gold medals and never having had a stint in the quadrennial sports extravaganza since basketball became part of the Games (the Philippines has).

Why it was selected to co-host the 2023 FIBA World Cup is beyond this Free Kicker.

Japan? It is baseball/football country and its glory days even in Asian basketball are long gone.

So, the “perfect” host title is for the Philippines to win, hands down.

The downside is that it might just end up doing all the hosting work.

On-court performance for the Pangilinan boys, of course, would be more than they can handle.

We do not want to play party pooper here but we can’t help it – the 2023 FIBA World Cup is a tournament for the big boys, it is not the Miss Universe Pageant where, if you are lucky, you could win with just a big heart.

Six years from now, “puso” won’t really cut it for Team Philippines.

But we also hope that the country’s basketball players would win at least one game.