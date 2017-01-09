One million devotees join Traslacion

A million devotees joined the mammoth procession of the statue of the Black Nazarene, according to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

The number of participants grew as the procession inched its way to the Quiapo Church. As of 10 a.m., the crowd estimate was placed at one million.

No untoward incident has so far been reported.

NCRPO Director Chief Superintendent Oscar Albayalde earlier said that there was no “clear and present” threat to the huge religious event.

“We have not received any information whatsoever that could endanger the lives of our devotees during this traslacion,” he said.

Nonetheless, telecommunication companies shut down their services in some areas.

The procession usually lasts for 18 to 20 hours because of the immense crowds along the route of the Traslacion in downtown Manila.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority advised motorists to expect heavy traffic as certain roads will be closed to make way for the procession.

From the Quirino Grandstand, the image will be paraded through Katigbak Drive to P. Burgos, left to Taft Avenue through Jones Bridge, right to Dasmariñas Street, right to Plaza Sta. Cruz, left C. Palanca Street., through under Quezon Bridge, left Quezon Boulevard., right Arlegui Street, left Nepomuceno Street, left Concepcion Aguila Street, right to Carcer Street, right Hidalgo through Plaza del Carmen, left Bilibid Viejo through G. Puyat, left to Z.P. de Guzman Street, right Hidalgo Street, left to A. Bautista Street, right to Globo de Oro under Quezon Bridge, right to Palanca Street, right to Villalobos Street through Plaza Miranda, to its last destination, the Quiapo Church.

MICHAEL JOE T. DELIZO

MD/CC