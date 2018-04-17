ONE MMA action explodes in Manila anew

Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon will face Andrew Leone in the main event of ONE: Heroes of Honor on Friday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

The 30-year old crowd favorite Belingon is riding the momentum of four straight wins. The Baguio-native has won 17 of his 22 fights—his last victim the Korean-American Kevin Chung in ONE: Legends of the World in November last year.

“He is aggressive but I think I can handle him especially his jiu-jitsu. I will keep the bout standing and when the opportunity to knockout him comes, then I will grab that opportunity,” said the Team Lakay standout during a news conference on Tuesday at the City of Dreams Grand Ballroom in Parañaque City.

Belingon also welcomed ONE’s decision to use a five-rope ring instead of a cage for its 13th installment in Manila.

Leone, who holds professional mixed martial arts record of eight wins and three losses, won three of his most recentg bouts.

“Kevin is a good player and he is really explosive. I couldn’t be happier to be part of ONE championship and compete in Manila and show the world our craft. I’m looking forward going out on Friday and compete to the best of my ability,” said the 28-year old fighter from Cortland, New York.

Another highlight of Friday’s event is the ONE Super Series that will showcase striking arts among them muay thai, kickboxing, karate, taekwondo, wushu, and sanda.“I am excited to unveil our brand new ONE Championship ring where all the action will take place as well as welcome the world’s greatest martial arts to the most prestigious global stage of competition,” said ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The inaugural ONE Super Series will pit the 32-year old Italian fighter Giorgio Petrosyan against the 25-year old kickboxing star “Smokin” Jo Nattawut of Thailand in a three-round kickboxing match.

The ONE: Heroes of Honor will also feature the clash between Filipino Honorio “The Rock” Banario and Australian Adrian “The Hunter” Pang.