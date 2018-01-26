The one with passion for Philippine fashion

Jose “Pitoy” Moreno is certainly a household name in the Philippines. Moreno was a true visionary and a remarkable person. He is the “Fashion Czar of Asia” and has helped Philippine Fashion be known worldwide. Moreno introduced piña, jusi, and hablon to the global stage and vocabulary. He helped popularize the barong by using different textiles like cotton and linen; he also recreated it several ways for women. Moreno also was one of the advocates of the traditional Maria Clara gown or what others refer to as the “terno”.

Pitoy was very proud to be a Filipino designer and it manifested in all his designs. He would always have a touch of Philippines in it. Everything about his beloved country can influence him in his work; he used all the resources he could imagine be it Philippine embroidery, Philippine materials, costumes, artifacts, etc. He was a master. He paid exquisite attention to detail and superb craftsmanship, which you can see in every piece he made.

He dressed up a great list of people here and abroad such as royalties, beauty queens, princesses, Hollywood stars and heads of state including the First Ladies of the Philippines from the 60’s to the 80’s and the United States of America—Pat Nixon, Betty Ford, Nancy Reagan, former presidents President Corazon Aquino and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo. Also included in his A-list are Queen Sirikit of Thailand, Queen Margarretta of Bulgaria, Queen Sophia of Greece, Princess Margaret of Britain, Princess Suga of Japan, The second wife of Henry Ford II—Cristina Ford, a whole lot of Filipino Celebrities and many more rich and famous people.

Pinoy Moreno displayed his creations across the globe and of course with his incredible talent, he landed on the pages of famous fashion magazines such as Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Holiday, Le Figaro to name a few. He was hailed by Paris Match Magazine as the “Fashion Czar of Asia” for his exceptional contributions to the industry.

Moreno is patriotic with a noble heart, he has touched lives and mentored people along the way. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that a donation be made to J. Moreno Foundation Inc., a charitable organization that provides grants for UP Manila College of Medicine interns and aids financial support for the Philippine General Hospital Children’s Ward and the UP Diliman College of Fine Arts.

The fashion industry mourns the passing of a fashion legend but his legacy sure lives on.