ONE returns to Manila Dec.2

ONE Championship has announced its return to the Mall of Asia Arena on December 2 for world-class mixed martial arts action dubbed ONE: Age of Domination. In the main event, ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera will defend his title against undefeated heavyweight contender from Japan, Hideki Sekine.

Filipino-American “The Truth” Vera is a 39-year-old mixed martial arts veteran with a 14-7-0, 1 NC professional record. He joined ONE Championship in 2014 after competing for over a decade as one of the world’s best fighters. A devastating striker with well-rounded submission grappling skills, he captured the ONE Heavyweight World Championship with a stunning knockout victory over Paul Cheng last December. He now returns to the ONE cage to defend his title against undefeated Japanese fighter Hideki Sekine.

Meanwhile, Japanese heavyweight contender Sekine is unbeaten as a mixed martial artist with seven wins and no losses. He is set to make his ONE Championship debut after making a name for himself in Japanese MMA promotion DEEP. Known for his brute strength and technical grappling ability, Sekine owns three victories by submission and another three by knockout.

“ONE Championship is ready for another tremendous event for fight fans in Manila. Filipinos are some of the most passionate people in the world, and they really love their sports. So we have prepared a stacked card featuring a solid group of local fighters mixed in with some of the best international talents on our roster. ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera is set to return to the ONE cage, and you all know that means be ready for an amazing night of action,” said ONE Championship CEO Victor Cui.